 DP lawmakers convene to lift martial law while military attempts to breach chamber
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 00:53 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 01:00
Military forces mobilized under martial law are spotted breaking windows of the National Assembly to get inside the chamber on Wednesday in a footage aired by broadcaster MBC. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Lawmakers of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) have convened at the National Assembly and are awaiting a motion to lift martial law, said National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, who is aligned with the DP.
 
Simultaneously, soldiers were seen crashing through the windows of the National Assembly's main building, attempting to break into the chamber where the session is taking place. 
 
 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
