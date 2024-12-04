Defense minister reportedly advised Yoon to declare martial law
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 00:12 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 01:00
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun advised President Yoon Suk Yeol to declare martial law, local media outlets reported Tuesday.
Yoon declared emergency martial law late Tuesday night.
“I declare martial law to protect the Republic of Korea from the threats of North Korean communist forces, to immediately eradicate the unscrupulous pro-Pyongyang antistate forces that pillage the freedom and happiness of our people and to protect free constitutional order,” Yoon said in an emergency press conference at the Yongsan presidential office in Seoul.
Following the declaration, military officials across the country were ordered to return to their posts to enhance vigilance and readiness. Battalion-level commanders and above were placed on emergency standby while all Ministry of National Defense staff were instructed to report for duty.
Airborne forces, including fighter jets, were deployed to carry out surveillance and patrol missions, with the majority of assets already active in operations.
Gen. Park An-soo, the Army's chief of staff, was named martial law commander.
At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Park issued a proclamation of the Martial Law Command, which includes a ban on all political activities by the National Assembly and regional governments and places all news media and publications under the control of martial law.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)