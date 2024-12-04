Explainer: The big questions answered from Korea's brush with martial law
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 15:11 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 15:33
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
-
- JIM BULLEY
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Q: What happened on Tuesday night?
A: President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law at around 10:30 p.m., a decision that was reversed six hours later when the National Assembly unanimously voted to lift it. This marked the first declaration of martial law in Korea in 45 years and the 17th in its history.
Q: Why did Yoon declare martial law?
A: Yoon’s administration has been under significant strain since the opposition Democratic Party further cemented control of the National Assembly in April. His policies have been blocked, and his approval rating has plummeted below 20 percent amid corruption scandals. Experts suggest the martial law move reflects his growing frustration with the legislature and political deadlock.
Q: Was the martial law declaration legal?
A: Experts argue it likely wasn’t. The Korean Constitution allows martial law only under extreme conditions, such as wartime or emergencies requiring military intervention, which didn’t apply. There’s also a question of whether Yoon followed proper procedures, like consulting his ministers in advance.
Q: How did the National Assembly and public respond?
A: The National Assembly acted swiftly, convening within an hour to pass a resolution lifting the martial law. The public response was also rapid — over 200 protesters gathered near the Assembly building to oppose the move. Experts say this reaction demonstrates the strength of Korea's democratic institutions.
Q: What does this mean for Yoon’s presidency?
A: Calls for Yoon’s impeachment are growing, and even his own party, the People Power Party, is discussing his potential expulsion and replacing key officials, including Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. The incident highlights a lack of preparation and political foresight on Yoon’s part, according to experts.
Q: Does this signal a deeper problem for Korean democracy?
A: Opinions are divided. Some experts see this as a troubling sign of executive overreach and democratic backsliding. Others, like Kang Won-taek of Seoul National University, view the swift rejection of Yoon’s decision by the National Assembly as proof of Korean democracy’s resilience. However, increased political uncertainty is a likely consequence in the short term.
For more in-depth analysis, click here.
This explainer was summarized into a Q&A format using Generative AI based solely on reporting from Korea JoongAng Daily reporters. The GenAI summarization was fact-checked and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LIM JEONG-WON AND JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)