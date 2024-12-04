 Explainer: The big questions answered from Korea's brush with martial law
Explainer: The big questions answered from Korea's brush with martial law

Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 15:11 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 15:33
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Citizens head to the main building of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul on Wednesday to attend an emergency meeting to call for President Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation and to push for his impeachment after he declared emergency martial law Tuesday night. [YONHAP]

Q: What happened on Tuesday night?


A: President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law at around 10:30 p.m., a decision that was reversed six hours later when the National Assembly unanimously voted to lift it. This marked the first declaration of martial law in Korea in 45 years and the 17th in its history.
 

Q: Why did Yoon declare martial law?


A: Yoon’s administration has been under significant strain since the opposition Democratic Party further cemented control of the National Assembly in April. His policies have been blocked, and his approval rating has plummeted below 20 percent amid corruption scandals. Experts suggest the martial law move reflects his growing frustration with the legislature and political deadlock.
 
Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in a second televised public address early Wednesday declares he will lift the martial law decree announced hours earlier at the Yongsan presidential office in central Seoul. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Q: Was the martial law declaration legal?


A: Experts argue it likely wasn’t. The Korean Constitution allows martial law only under extreme conditions, such as wartime or emergencies requiring military intervention, which didn’t apply. There’s also a question of whether Yoon followed proper procedures, like consulting his ministers in advance.
 
 
Q: How did the National Assembly and public respond?


A: The National Assembly acted swiftly, convening within an hour to pass a resolution lifting the martial law. The public response was also rapid — over 200 protesters gathered near the Assembly building to oppose the move. Experts say this reaction demonstrates the strength of Korea's democratic institutions.
 
190 members of Korea's National Assembly vote to overturn President Yoon Suk Yeol's introduction of martial law in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul. [NEWS1]

Q: What does this mean for Yoon’s presidency?


A: Calls for Yoon’s impeachment are growing, and even his own party, the People Power Party, is discussing his potential expulsion and replacing key officials, including Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. The incident highlights a lack of preparation and political foresight on Yoon’s part, according to experts.
 
 
Q: Does this signal a deeper problem for Korean democracy?


A: Opinions are divided. Some experts see this as a troubling sign of executive overreach and democratic backsliding. Others, like Kang Won-taek of Seoul National University, view the swift rejection of Yoon’s decision by the National Assembly as proof of Korean democracy’s resilience. However, increased political uncertainty is a likely consequence in the short term.
 
For more in-depth analysis, click here.
 
New Reform Party leader Heo Eun-A and floor leader Chun Ha-ram hold a press conference on Wednesday near the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, condemning President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law Tuesday and calling for his resignation. [NEWS1]

This explainer was summarized into a Q&A format using Generative AI based solely on reporting from Korea JoongAng Daily reporters. The GenAI summarization was fact-checked and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY LIM JEONG-WON AND JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
