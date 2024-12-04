'Hold the line': Citizens take to parliament as martial law order evokes fear, fury
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 16:26 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 16:29
Martial law in South Korea was lifted early Wednesday, but the anger, surprise and fear that it had stricken in the citizenry didn't dissipate with the darkness as the sun rose.
The cold morning air was pierced by the distressed shouts and furious faces of people chanting for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s resignation in front of the National Assembly complex in Yeouido, western Seoul, to protest Yoon's sudden declaration of martial law on Tuesday.
Commuters hushedly murmured amongst themselves about the previous night's incident on Subway Line 9, which runs under the National Assembly complex. Some were talking quietly on the phone with their families, and phrases like “coup d’état” or the “spring of Seoul” were uttered by people with rigid expressions as they passed riot police stationed in metro stations and on the streets.
“I have been here since last night,” said a protester in his 50s surnamed Song who was sitting in the National Assembly Station. “Democratic Party [DP] leader Lee Jae-myung asked the people to show up, and I had to answer the call.”
The liberal leader asked the populace to join him at the National Assembly complex early Wednesday, where he livestreamed himself climbing over fences to get into the building to vote on the resolution to lift Yoon’s declaration.
“I thought we had to hold the line here, in case more people such as labor unions join our ranks,” said Song. “I was worried something like this would happen, but anger is what I felt first as events unfolded.”
A police officer attempted to stop a Korea JoongAng Daily reporter who was taking pictures of the scene in the National Assembly Station, asking for identification. The reporter didn't comply and exited.
The protesters were eventually given access to the National Assembly complex grounds around 11:10 a.m. The crowd quickly moved to the front steps of the parliament building in rank and file, settling on the front steps of the halls of Korean democracy. People who couldn't stood in front of the steps faced the protesters, holding pickets and placards demanding judicial reform and Yoon's resignation.
"I came here in a gesture of solidarity," said an office worker in her 30s, surnamed Seul. "I heard that the rally was at noon, and I decided to show up since my workplace is in Yeouido."
"I couldn't believe what I was seeing and hearing on the television yesterday. Even some people I know that used to support Yoon said this was a step too far."
The rally at Yeouido had an energized fervor, with people chanting "resignation immediately," "down with Yoon," "democracy will be saved," and more. Various speakers took hold of a microphone, with one saying that Yoon shouldn't be president for "a single minute longer."
While the National Assembly complex was filled with feverish protesters and those who showed up in solidarity, people around Seoul who were carrying on with their daily lives expressed concern and fear.
Groups of people at Seoul Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul, huddled to converse in low voices. Some were glued to the TVs dotting the station showing the news about early Wednesday's events, hands covering their mouths with anxious looks in their eyes.
"As far as I know, the people want to cover politicians in [expletive]," said Lee Jong-man, a taxi driver living in Sejong. "Look, I am 70 years old, and I can't believe I have to still see something like this in 2024."
"I knew this was going to happen," said a man in his 50s who chose to remain anonymous. "Talks of martial law was always around, since the days of former President Park Geun-hye. I think the Myung Tae-kyun scandal has really put Yoon into a corner."
"People I know have different reactions according to their political leanings, but they all agree [the martial law] was out of the blue."
"It seems like a last-ditch, desperate move [by Yoon] to avoid being impeached," said Nam Eun-young, a 43-year-old woman living in Cheonan, South Chungcheong. "When I saw that martial law was declared, I thought we were at war with North Korea. Now, I just see it as a show."
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG, YOON SEUNG-JIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
