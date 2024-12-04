Koreans defiant amid 3-hour emergency martial law
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 03:05 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 03:18
A couple hundred people moved from the front gate of the building to the rear gate at about 12:40 a.m. to protest the declaration early Wednesday. Honks were heard as traffic was congested from the nearby Sogang Bridge to the National Assembly.
Chants such as “save Korean democracy” and “arrest Yoon” were heard from the crowd that had gathered around the premises, as well shouts of “down with dictatorship.” The sea of people were confronted by riot police dispatched to the scene.
A reporter of the Korea JoongAng Daily attempted to enter the complex, but police blocked entry even after identification was shown.
“This feels like we are going through the May 18, 1980, Gwangju uprising again," said a woman to the Korea JoongAng Daily at the scene. “You call this a country?"
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik opened the session at 12:47 a.m. A minute later, he said the declaration of martial law will be blocked if the resolution passes.
Lee Jae-myung, leader of the liberal Democratic Party (DP), entered the parliamentry chamber around 12:58 a.m., as military special forces kept trying to force entry while attempting to bypass a barricade set up by aides.
The resolution demanding the lifting of martial law was put to vote at 1 a.m., with all 190 lawmakers present voting in favor. The resolution passed at 1:01 a.m. and Woo’s office said that Yoon’s martial law was nullified the next minute.
According to Article 11 of the Martial Law Act, if the National Assembly requests the lifting of martial law, the president shall do so and announce it without delay.
"I came out after hearing helicopters roaring by," said a 43-year-old woman who lives in Dangsan in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul. "I can't believe this is unraveling in front of me in my lifetime. A no is a no. I feel relieved that the resolution was passed."
Woo ordered all military-related personnel to leave the premises at 1:05 a.m. Helicopters that were dispatched began a withdrawal the next minute.
Some soldiers were seen leaving the premises at 1:11 a.m. Speaker Woo reiterated his message at 1:12 a.m., calling upon the military to leave immediately.
Some gathered outside the building attempted to enter by climbing over fences at 1:13 a.m.
As of 1:14 a.m., no statements had been issued by the presidential office. Soldiers surrounding the National Assembly building were withdrawing two minutes later.
"If the military does not withdraw due to a failure by Yoon to follow the resolution, it is treason and illegal," said liberal Rebuilding Korea Party chief Cho Kuk at 1:18 a.m. "Aside from the lifting [of martial law], the declaration itself was illegal."
"The conditions for [Yoon's] impeachment have been met. This is not over."
"The unconstitutional and unlawful declaration of martial law has lost its effect due to the decision by the National Assembly," said Han Dong-hoon, leader of the conservative People Power Party aligned with the president, at 1:21 a.m.
Forces operating under the martial law order reportedly completely left the premises at 1:23 a.m.
A helicopter took off near the rear gate of the National Assembly building at 1:26 a.m. Some soldiers were seen leaving the premises by helicopter.
Shouts of "arrest Yoon Suk Yeol" were heard into the night outside the building at 1:27 a.m. The crowd that gathered around the scene showed no signs of going home.
Lee Jun-seok, leader of the centrist Reform Party, was seen protesting the police outside the National Assembly building at 1:34 a.m.
"The declaration of martial law is illegal as it fails to meet the substantive requirements for a martial law proclamation as stipulated by the Constitution," said DP chief Lee Jae-myung at 1:38 a.m.
"Military and police personnel following an unlawful presidential order is illegal. Obey the will of the people, not the president's orders, and return to your original posts."
"This will serve as an opportunity to break the vicious cycle and move toward a normal society," said Lee. "Rest assured, dear citizens."
Lee concluded his speech to chants of "long live democracy" from the crowd.
The crowd was still rallying in front of the National Assembly at 3 a.m. There were still no comments issued from the presidential office as of 3 a.m.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG, LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
