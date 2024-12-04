Legal community rebukes Yoon's martial law declaration as 'unconstitutional'
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 02:26
SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law on Tuesday night, the first declaration in 45 years, raised questions about its constitutional validity, with critics labeling it an unprecedented act in South Korea's democratic era.
The declaration is the 17th instance of martial law in the nation’s history, with the last occurring in 1979 following the assassination of President Park Chung-hee.
According to Korea’s Constitution, martial law can be declared in “time of war, incident or similar national emergency” when public order cannot be maintained. Historically, martial law has been invoked during significant crises, such as the Korean War and the May 16 military coup. The Martial Law Act also specifies that emergency martial law can be declared when "there are belligerency or serious disturbances of social order that impede the performance of the administrative and judicial functions of the State."
Yoon justified his decision by accusing the opposition Democratic Party of paralyzing the government, with actions such as the impeachment of prosecutors and key public officials, as well as drastic budget cuts.
Legal scholars criticized the move, arguing that it does not meet the constitutional criteria for martial law.
“The justification for martial law simply does not exist. This declaration itself is grounds for impeachment,” Han In-sup, a professor at Seoul National University Law School, wrote on Facebook. He further warned that blocking lawmakers from convening could constitute insurrection by the president.
“Martial law is meant for situations where military or police forces cannot maintain public order," Cha Jin-ah, a law professor at Korea University, told the JoongAng Ilbo. "Even if the [opposition] Democratic Party has limited the power of the judiciary, it does not justify this extreme measure.”
Jang Young-soo, another professor at Korea University, suggested the declaration could lead to impeachment if deemed an abuse of power.
“Misusing authority to declare martial law could be interpreted as an impeachable offense,” he said.
Questions have also been raised about whether proper procedures were followed in declaring martial law. The Martial Law Act requires deliberation by the Cabinet before such a declaration, while Yoon declared the law during a televised conference.
Experts fear the declaration could disrupt ongoing judicial proceedings as the martial law commander is appointed with judicial power.
“Under martial law, arrests and detentions could occur without warrants," Prof. Jang said, warning that "this could potentially halt trials."
The country's two largest judicial civic organizations issued a statement criticizing the move as unconstitutional and undemocratic.
In a statement, the Korea Bar Association argued, "We do not even feel the need to counter the president's claims that the current situation constitutes a state of war, armed conflict or a national emergency as defined by the Constitution.
“By declaring martial law and immediately shutting down the National Assembly, the president has physically blocked any efforts to demand the termination of martial law," it added. "This clearly reveals that the declaration is both substantively and procedurally unconstitutional.”
The Lawyers for a Democratic Society, or Minbyun, echoed the criticism, emphasizing that the declaration fails to meet the legal criteria for martial law.
“It is evident from constitutional and legal interpretations that the conditions for declaring martial law have not been met,” Minbyun stated.
The group accused Yoon's action of being an exercise of power "that cannot be tolerated in a democratic society" and called for his resignation.
By abusing his authority and labeling citizens critical of his administration as antistate forces, Yoon must step down immediately,” it said.
BY KIM JUN-YOUNG, CHOI SEO-IN, SEO JI-EUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
