Military and police personnel banned from National Assembly
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 15:18 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 15:38
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
All military and police personnel were fully banned from entering the National Assembly Building on Wednesday.
"The National Assembly Secretariat has implemented a full ban on entry to the National Assembly building for personnel from the Ministry of National Defense, military forces, and the National Assembly Guard, including police officers, who unlawfully entered the premises," Kim Min-ki, secretary general of the National Assembly, said Wednesday in a press conference held at the National Assembly.
This came after some 280 troops mobilized under marshal law broke into the parliament after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law. The troops faced difficulty in accessing the parliament chamber due to a makeshift barricade constructed by aides.
"This is an urgent measure to protect the safety of lawmakers and ensure the functioning of the National Assembly," said Kim.
"National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik strongly demanded the withdrawal of martial law troops through the resolution calling for the lifting of martial law. The troops began withdrawing at 1:11 a.m. and fully left the compound by 2:03 a.m."
Kim strongly expressed his protest against President Yoon Suk Yeol.
"After declaring martial law, the illegal closure of the National Assembly, the unconstitutional and unlawful blocking of entry for lawmakers attempting to convene as per the Constitution and laws, and the use of military force to trample upon the National Assembly building have inflicted a profound wound on the hearts of the people,” said Kim.
"I express strong opposition to the unconstitutional and illegal acts, as well as the physical damage and losses caused at the National Assembly building, stemming from President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law."
After Yoon declared martial law, troops deployed to the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, reportedly were of the Army Special Warfare Command (SWC).
Before withdrawing after the passage of a resolution demanding the lifting of martial law during a plenary session of the National Assembly early Wednesday, the martial law troops clashed with parliamentary staff. The special forces broke windows and entered the premises by climbing through them.
The SWC unit's emblem was visible on the left shoulder of the troops' combat uniforms, according to Yonhap News Agency. The soldiers were primarily armed with rifles and equipped with gear such as night-vision goggles.
In addition to digital-patterned combat uniforms, some troops were seen wearing black uniforms with camouflage-patterned tactical gear. Black uniforms are characteristic of the SWC's elite 707th Special Mission Battalion.
Some soldiers carried rifles with magazines attached, while others carried rifles without magazines. It remains unclear whether the troops were armed with live ammunition.
The troops appeared to have traveled to the National Assembly from their base by helicopter. Cameras also captured helicopters and light tactical vehicles near the National Assembly.
President Yoon declared martial law at 10:27 p.m. and immediately established a martial law command at the Ministry of National Defense with the Army's Chief of Staff Park An-su appointed as its commander.
However, approximately two hours and 30 minutes after the declaration, the National Assembly passed a resolution demanding the lifting of martial law. Yoon rescinded martial law about six hours after its declaration and dismantled the martial law command.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
