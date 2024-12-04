National Assembly passes resolution to lift martial law
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 01:17 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 01:42
The National Assembly convened a plenary session and passed a resolution requesting the lifting of emergency martial law early Wednesday.
The resolution, passed hours after Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law to eradicate "antistate forces," was passed with all 190 lawmakers present in favor.
This included 18 conservative People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers in a parliament controlled by the liberal bloc.
The parliamentary speakers' office said in a statement that with the passage of the resolution, "the declaration of martial law is invalid."
After the motion was passed, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik said, "I hope that the people will be at ease."
He then asked the military troops and police who entered the National Assembly premises to immediately leave.
Yoon, in a surprise televised press conference, declared emergency martial law to eradicate pro-North Korea forces and protect the free constitutional order late Tuesday night.
Soon after, the liberal Democratic Party (DP) ordered lawmakers to urgently gather at the National Assembly.
Article 77 of the South Korean Constitution stipulates that the president may declare martial law in response to war, armed conflicts or other national emergencies. After the president proclaims martial law, the National Assembly is to be notified without delay.
The DP controls the 300-seat Assembly, and the motion would have required 150 votes to pass.
According to Article 11 of the Martial Law Act, if the National Assembly requests the lifting of martial law, the president shall do so and announce it "without delay."
