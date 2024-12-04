Opposition parties submit impeachment bill against Yoon
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 14:42 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 14:52
Six opposition parties including the Democratic Party (DP) of Korea submitted an impeachment bill against President Yoon Suk Yeol to the National Assembly at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.
The impeachment motion will be formally reported to the National Assembly tomorrow and the following voting procedure will likely take six to seven days.
For the impeachment motion to be passed, more than two-thirds of seated lawmakers need to agree to it.
