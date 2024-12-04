 Opposition parties submit impeachment bill against Yoon
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 14:42 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 14:52
An emergency meeting of opposition party members and civic groups is held outside the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Wednesday. [JANG JEONG-HYUN]

Six opposition parties including the Democratic Party (DP) of Korea submitted an impeachment bill against President Yoon Suk Yeol to the National Assembly at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.
 
The impeachment motion will be formally reported to the National Assembly tomorrow and the following voting procedure will likely take six to seven days.
 
For the impeachment motion to be passed, more than two-thirds of seated lawmakers need to agree to it.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
