 Police, military block entrance to National Assembly after martial law declaration in Korea — in pictures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Police, military block entrance to National Assembly after martial law declaration in Korea — in pictures

Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 00:14 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 00:34
Soldiers prepare to enter the National Assembly building around midnight Wednesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law late Tuesday night. [YONHAP]

Soldiers prepare to enter the National Assembly building around midnight Wednesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law late Tuesday night. [YONHAP]

 
Korean lawmakers were prevented from entering Korea's National Assembly building by police on Tuesday night after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. 
 

Related Article

 
The following pictures were taken by reporters on the scene in Yeouido, western Seoul.
 
Soldiers arrive at the National Assembly in western Seoul in helicopters around midnight Wednesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. [YONHAP]

Soldiers arrive at the National Assembly in western Seoul in helicopters around midnight Wednesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. [YONHAP]

A military helicopter flies to the National Assembly building in western Seoul late Tuesday night after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law that day. [NEWS1]

A military helicopter flies to the National Assembly building in western Seoul late Tuesday night after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law that day. [NEWS1]

A military helicopter flies to the National Assembly building in western Seoul late Tuesday night after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law that day. [NEWS1]

A military helicopter flies to the National Assembly building in western Seoul late Tuesday night after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law that day. [NEWS1]

Police block the entrance to the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Tuesday night after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Police block the entrance to the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Tuesday night after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. [JOONGANG ILBO]

People try to enter the National Assembly as police block the entrance to the National Assembly building late Tuesday night [JOONGANG ILBO]

People try to enter the National Assembly as police block the entrance to the National Assembly building late Tuesday night [JOONGANG ILBO]

Police block the entrace to the National Assembly building after President Yoon Suk Yeol declares emergency martial law late Tuesday. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Police block the entrace to the National Assembly building after President Yoon Suk Yeol declares emergency martial law late Tuesday. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Police blocks the entrace to the National Assembly building after President Yoon Suk Yeol declares emergency martial law late Tuesday. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Police blocks the entrace to the National Assembly building after President Yoon Suk Yeol declares emergency martial law late Tuesday. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Officials at the National Assembly try to enter the building as police block the entrance late Tuesday night after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Officials at the National Assembly try to enter the building as police block the entrance late Tuesday night after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. [JOONGANG ILBO]


BY KIM JEE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol martial law

More in Politics

'Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol': Citizens refuse to leave National Assembly

National Assembly passes resolution to lift martial law

Chaos ensues at National Assembly after martial law declaration

LIVE UPDATES: Korean lawmakers declare introduction of martial law 'null and void'

DP lawmakers convene to lift martial law while military attempts to breach chamber

Related Stories

'Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol': Citizens refuse to leave National Assembly

'I'm scared to speak': President's martial law declaration shocks Korea

Korea under emergency martial law — what does it mean?

'Martial law is wrong': Han Dong-hoon pledges to stop Yoon Suk Yeol

Chaos ensues at National Assembly after martial law declaration
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)