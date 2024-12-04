Police, military block entrance to National Assembly after martial law declaration in Korea — in pictures
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 00:14
Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 00:34
Soldiers prepare to enter the National Assembly building around midnight Wednesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law late Tuesday night. [YONHAP]
Korean lawmakers were prevented from entering Korea's National Assembly building by police on Tuesday night after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law.
The following pictures were taken by reporters on the scene in Yeouido, western Seoul.
Soldiers arrive at the National Assembly in western Seoul in helicopters around midnight Wednesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. [YONHAP]
A military helicopter flies to the National Assembly building in western Seoul late Tuesday night after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law that day. [NEWS1]
A military helicopter flies to the National Assembly building in western Seoul late Tuesday night after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law that day. [NEWS1]
Police block the entrance to the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Tuesday night after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. [JOONGANG ILBO]
People try to enter the National Assembly as police block the entrance to the National Assembly building late Tuesday night [JOONGANG ILBO]
Police block the entrace to the National Assembly building after President Yoon Suk Yeol declares emergency martial law late Tuesday. [JOONGANG ILBO]
Police blocks the entrace to the National Assembly building after President Yoon Suk Yeol declares emergency martial law late Tuesday. [JOONGANG ILBO]
Officials at the National Assembly try to enter the building as police block the entrance late Tuesday night after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. [JOONGANG ILBO]
BY KIM JEE-HEE [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)