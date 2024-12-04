 Prime minister orders Cabinet to fulfill duties amid mass resignation speculation
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 14:05 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 14:20
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, center, leaves a chamber where a Cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday at the government complex in central Seoul. [NEWS1]

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, center, leaves a chamber where a Cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday at the government complex in central Seoul. [NEWS1]

 
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Wednesday that he bears some responsibility regarding the situation surrounding President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law as the head of the Cabinet.
 
In a statement delivered to reporters, Han asked "all Cabinet members and government officials to fulfill their duties and responsibilities for the well-being of the nation and to protect the public without any trouble.”
 
He also stated that he will join hands with his Cabinet members "to serve the people with them until the last minute."
 
It remains to be seen, however, if all ministers will remain in their posts as some stated their intention to resign.
 
According to local media reports, all Cabinet members, including Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, expressed their will to resign.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea martial law politics prime minister

