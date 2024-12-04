White House in contact with Korean government after martial law declaration
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 00:11 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 00:16
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
The United States is in contact with the Korean government and is monitoring the situation closely after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law Tuesday, the White House announced the same day.
“The administration is in contact with the Korean government and is monitoring the situation closely,” a National Security Council spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)