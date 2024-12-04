Yoon silent after martial law lifted as schedule cleared, aides resign
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 18:59 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 19:51
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
On Wednesday, Yoon withdrew from the public eye after giving two televised addresses watched by an anxious nation as he proclaimed martial law as a means of eradicating "antistate forces" at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, only to lift it at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday.
Senior presidential aides, including chief of staff Chung Jin-suk, tendered their resignations en masse in the morning, hours after the order was lifted.
The resignations of the presidential aides appear to be an attempt to take responsibility for the situation surrounding the declaration of martial law amid parliamentary and public calls for Yoon to resign or be impeached over the debacle.
Yoon canceled all scheduled public appearances Wednesday, including a meeting on a response to drug crimes at 10 a.m., which was postponed, a presidential official said.
In the afternoon, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, People Power Party (PPP) Chairman Han Dong-hoon and PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho sought access to the Yongsan presidential office apparently to meet with the president to discuss how to go forward after the declaration and lifting of martial law. The PPP chief was Yoon's former justice minister and colleague in the prosecution, while Choo was his former finance minister.
The trio held an meeting with chief of staff Chung earlier at the prime minister's official residence to discuss follow-up measures.
Earlier Wednesday, the prime minister said in a statement that he bears some responsibility for the situation as he helms the Cabinet.
Beginning a tumultuous night for Koreans late Tuesday, Yoon gave an unannounced public address declaring emergency martial law to eradicate "antistate forces," invoking a decree last imposed during a military regime.
"I declare martial law to protect the Republic of Korea from the threats of North Korean communist forces, to immediately eradicate the unscrupulous pro-Pyongyang antistate forces that pillage the freedom and happiness of our people and to protect free constitutional order," Yoon said.
This marked the first time in some 45 years that martial law has been declared in South Korea.
The country has come under martial law a total of 16 times prior to Tuesday, and emergency martial law proclaimed 12 times. The last emergency martial law was declared in October 1979, following the assassination of former President Park Chung Hee. It was expanded across the nation ahead of the May 18, 1980, democratization movement in Gwangju during the Chun Doo Hwan regime.
Lawmakers across the political aisle immediately voiced their shock, and three hours after Yoon's proclamation, the National Assembly passed a resolution requesting the lifting of the emergency martial law.
The motion was passed early Wednesday with all 190 lawmakers present in favor. This included 18 conservative PPP lawmakers in a 300-seat parliament controlled by the liberal Democratic Party (DP).
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik called the martial law "null and void," assuring the public to "be at ease" as he vowed that parliament will safeguard democracy. He called on the police and military to immediately exit parliamentary grounds.
Yoon announced in a public address at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday that he will hold a Cabinet meeting to lift the emergency martial law.
He said in the second televised public address over the course of several hours that troops deployed to enforce the decree have been withdrawn.
"At 11 p.m. last night, I declared martial law with a resolute will to save the country against antistate forces that are trying to paralyze the essential functions of the country and destroy the constitutional order of liberal democracy," said Yoon in a televised address early Wednesday.
The president's aggressive move comes after the DP, which holds a parliamentary majority, railroaded a downsized budget bill in the National Assembly's special budget committee last week. It also submitted impeachment motions against the chief of the state audit agency and chief prosecutor.
In Tuesday's address, Yoon criticized the DP, accusing the party of holding a "legislative dictatorship," also referring to 22 impeachment attempts against administration officials by the DP since he took office in May 2022.
Possibly mindful of the optics of the declaration abroad, Yoon stressed, "There is no change in South Korea's foreign policy stance of fulfilling its responsibilities and contributions in the international community."
Soon after, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su was named martial law commander.
Park immediately declared all political activities, including those of the National Assembly, local governments and political parties, prohibited. Demonstrations, rallies and other activities inciting social unrest were also banned. Anyone violating martial law can be arrested without a warrant, the declaration said.
All media outlets and publications were also subject to martial law.
The DP in turn ordered lawmakers to gather at the National Assembly in western Seoul late Tuesday.
DP leader Lee Jae-myung said martial law is unlawful and urged lawmakers "to safeguard the collapsing democracy."
Article 77 of the South Korean Constitution stipulates that the president may declare martial law in response to war, armed conflict or other national emergencies. Martial law is divided into extraordinary martial law or precautionary martial law.
After the president proclaims martial law, the National Assembly is to be notified without delay.
According to Article 11 of the Martial Law Act, if the National Assembly requests the lifting of martial law, the president shall do so and announce it "without delay."
Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun reportedly advised Yoon to declare martial law, while other presidential aides indicated that they were blindsided.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said that troops sent to the National Assembly withdrew as of 4:22 a.m. Wednesday, and added that no unusual movement from North Korea has been detected.
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
