 Yoon's aides offer mass resignation after martial law declaration
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 09:45 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 09:59
The entrance to the Yongsan presidential office on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

Senior aides of the presidential office tendered mass resignations Wednesday morning, following the lifting of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s six-hour emergency martial law earlier the same day.
 
Yoon had declared emergency martial law on Tuesday, marking the first such action in 45 years. However, it was lifted just six hours later after the National Assembly passed a resolution requesting its removal.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
