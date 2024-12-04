Korail to start indefinite general strike for higher pay, bigger workforce

Unionized workers of Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) said Wednesday they will go on an indefinite general strike as planned on Thursday to demand higher pay and a bigger workforce.The walkout by the Korean Railway Workers' Union (KRWU), if implemented, is expected to affect the operations of high-speed KTX and regular train services across the country and subway services in the capital area.KRWU members are set to hold rallies at five locations nationwide, including Seoul Station, on Thursday to declare the launch of their strike.The Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union, with which the KRWU is affiliated, issued a statement saying now is the time to act to normalize the enormous power that declared martial law and the strike against the Yoon Suk Yeol government will be continued.Korail said it will shift to an emergency work system to minimize disruptions to train operations, if the labor-management negotiations eventually fall through. The company said it will mobilize all available resources to ensure safe train operations.Yonhap