 Seoul police issue emergency response order after martial law declaration
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 01:14
 
Police personnel stand in front of the National Assembly in western Seoul on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency issued the second-highest emergency response order for 31 police stations under its arm at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
 
The issued emergency response mandates police commanders and senior officers to remain in their commanding positions and maintain emergency contact.
 
The police agency can suspend the usage of leaves for officers and mobilize half of its police personnel.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
