Seoul police issue emergency response order after martial law declaration
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 01:14
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
The issued emergency response mandates police commanders and senior officers to remain in their commanding positions and maintain emergency contact.
The police agency can suspend the usage of leaves for officers and mobilize half of its police personnel.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)