 Striking doctors ordered back to work under martial law declaration
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 00:03
Medical personnel walk inside a general hospital in Seoul in December. [NEWS1]

Medical personnel walk inside a general hospital in Seoul in December. [NEWS1]

 
The Martial Law Enforcement Headquarters ordered all medical personnel to return to their workplaces within 48 hours late on Tuesday night.
 
Thousands of striking doctors are subject to the return-to-work order. 
 
The martial law declaration stated that "medical workers who are striking or walked out from health care's front lines should return to their workplace within 48 hours, and any disobedience will subject to punishment according to the Martial Law Act."
 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea medical doctors hospital martial law

