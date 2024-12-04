Yoon must take political and legal responsibility

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s abrupt declaration of “emergency martial law” has left an indelible scar on Korea’s modern political history. The episode revived the specter of the last military dictatorship in the late 1970s and 80s. Upon watching special forces break into the National Assembly, many people were terrified of the fragility of our hard-earned democracy.The Constitution allows the president to declare martial law at times of national emergencies, including war. The presidential privilege to effectively neutralize the separation of powers can only be used in such urgent crises. But we wonder if the current situation of our country really constitutes a national crisis.President Yoon seems to have based the declaration on his brewing discontent about the majority Democratic Party (DP) still bent on perpetual impeachments of heads of key government agencies, including the mighty Korea Communications Commission. Yoon defined them as “a clear attempt to stage a rebellion against the state.” Over the unilateral passage last week of a slashed budget for next year in the DP-dominated Committee on Budget and Accounts, the president denounced the party for using its majority power for “impeaching even next year’s budget.” Yoon vowed to “eradicate all antistate forces” for their malicious intentions.The majority party’s persistent attempts to rescue its boss mired in judicial risks certainly deserves criticism. But their moves were made within the boundaries of the Constitution. The president should also respect the law. The proclamation of martial law out of the blue to suspend the functions of the legislature and political parties are quite reminiscent of the unconstitutional dictatorships of the past.The president’s mobilization of the military to blockade the legislature and hamper lawmakers’ voting to invalidate the martial law can be deemed as “a rebellion” because martial law cannot be enforced on the legislative branch.Shockingly, the president didn’t communicate with his aides in the lead-up to the declaration of the martial law. On Wednesday, Yoon’s three close aides, including his chief of staff, tendered their resignations in protest of the sudden decision by their boss. Despite overwhelming opposition by members of his Cabinet, the president reportedly pushed for the martial law. Could Yoon really govern the country during his remaining term under such volatile circumstances?President Yoon must take political and legal responsibility for all the chaos he invited on his own. He must dismiss Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun for his nonsensical advice on the martial law. The DP and other opposition parties plan to submit a motion to impeach the president on Saturday. Even the governing People Power Party has proposed a Constitutional amendment to shorten the five-year presidential term. The president cannot govern the country smoothly from now. We hope the two major parties make a wise decision for the future of this country.