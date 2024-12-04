Today's fortune: Dec. 4, 2024
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 (Nov. 4 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: northeast
1936: A calm and relaxing day awaits you.
1948: Happiness depends on your perspective.
1960: You may feel both physically and emotionally fulfilled.
1972: Enjoy a meaningful and rewarding day.
1984: Luck may be on your side.
1996: Inspiration brings excitement.
Ox
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: north
1937: Enjoy a warm bath or half-body soak.
1949: Drink warm tea or water frequently.
1961: Add grace and dignity to your words.
1973: Partial success is within reach.
1985: Focus on giving rather than receiving.
1997: Choose warmth over style when dressing.
Tiger
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: social
Lucky direction: west
1938: Unplanned expenses may arise.
1950: Avoid damaging belongings.
1962: Strained relationships may need attention.
1974: Trust feels hard to come by.
1986: Discussions may highlight differences in opinion.
1998: Avoid promises or unnecessary meetings.
Rabbit
Wealth: average
Health: cautious
Love: fleeting
Lucky direction: west
1939: Prioritize your own well-being over others.
1951: Trust cautiously and avoid high expectations.
1963: Be wary of overly friendly individuals.
1975: Verify facts instead of relying on hearsay.
1987: You may feel reluctant to let go of unnecessary items.
1999: Focus on abilities over appearances.
Dragon
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: north
1940: Don’t let minor issues upset you.
1952: Avoid overthinking small details.
1964: Relax with a warm bath.
1976: Stay hydrated with tea or water.
1988: An ordinary but peaceful day awaits.
2000: Fight off laziness and stay productive.
Snake
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: west
1941: Age is just a number.
1953: Enjoy the things you love.
1965: You may have plenty of work to do.
1977: Complete tasks without delay.
1989: Take the lead on your responsibilities.
2001: Embrace passion and challenges.
Horse
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1942: Spending money may bring you happiness.
1954: Plans may progress smoothly.
1966: You may enjoy more gains than losses.
1978: Small joys may arise unexpectedly.
1990: Valuable information or proposals may come your way.
2002: Interpersonal relationships may improve.
Sheep
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: south
1943: Familiar routines bring comfort.
1955: Combine tradition with new ideas.
1967: Harmonize with those around you.
1979: Seek advice from experienced individuals.
1991: Show respect to elders and listen to their wisdom.
2003: You may receive praise today.
Monkey
Wealth: excellent
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: west
1944: Everything aligns perfectly for you.
1956: The more, the merrier.
1968: Progress through collaboration.
1980: Gather resources to create something bigger.
1992: Satisfaction comes from head to toe.
2004: Unity strengthens your success.
Rooster
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north
1945: A peaceful but somewhat uneventful day.
1957: Everyone’s life shares common struggles.
1969: Stick to the status quo rather than seeking change.
1981: Avoid too many opinions when making decisions.
1993: Highlight your strengths.
2005: Life is a series of challenges to overcome.
Dog
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: east
1946: Your experiences shape your wisdom.
1958: Offer help without hesitation.
1970: Plant seeds for the future.
1982: Be patient and wait for the right moment.
1994: Approach tasks with a mindset of learning.
2006: Eat more fruits and vegetables for good health.
Pig
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: east
1935: Joy may fill your heart today.
1947: Knock on opportunities; they may open.
1959: Look forward to good news.
1971: Conversations may flow easily.
1983: Step forward confidently instead of hesitating.
1995: Focus on progress rather than setbacks.
2007: Confidence leads to success.
