Today's fortune: Dec. 4, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: northeast1936: A calm and relaxing day awaits you.1948: Happiness depends on your perspective.1960: You may feel both physically and emotionally fulfilled.1972: Enjoy a meaningful and rewarding day.1984: Luck may be on your side.1996: Inspiration brings excitement.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: north1937: Enjoy a warm bath or half-body soak.1949: Drink warm tea or water frequently.1961: Add grace and dignity to your words.1973: Partial success is within reach.1985: Focus on giving rather than receiving.1997: Choose warmth over style when dressing.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: socialLucky direction: west1938: Unplanned expenses may arise.1950: Avoid damaging belongings.1962: Strained relationships may need attention.1974: Trust feels hard to come by.1986: Discussions may highlight differences in opinion.1998: Avoid promises or unnecessary meetings.Wealth: averageHealth: cautiousLove: fleetingLucky direction: west1939: Prioritize your own well-being over others.1951: Trust cautiously and avoid high expectations.1963: Be wary of overly friendly individuals.1975: Verify facts instead of relying on hearsay.1987: You may feel reluctant to let go of unnecessary items.1999: Focus on abilities over appearances.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: north1940: Don’t let minor issues upset you.1952: Avoid overthinking small details.1964: Relax with a warm bath.1976: Stay hydrated with tea or water.1988: An ordinary but peaceful day awaits.2000: Fight off laziness and stay productive.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: passionateLucky direction: west1941: Age is just a number.1953: Enjoy the things you love.1965: You may have plenty of work to do.1977: Complete tasks without delay.1989: Take the lead on your responsibilities.2001: Embrace passion and challenges.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1942: Spending money may bring you happiness.1954: Plans may progress smoothly.1966: You may enjoy more gains than losses.1978: Small joys may arise unexpectedly.1990: Valuable information or proposals may come your way.2002: Interpersonal relationships may improve.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1943: Familiar routines bring comfort.1955: Combine tradition with new ideas.1967: Harmonize with those around you.1979: Seek advice from experienced individuals.1991: Show respect to elders and listen to their wisdom.2003: You may receive praise today.Wealth: excellentHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: west1944: Everything aligns perfectly for you.1956: The more, the merrier.1968: Progress through collaboration.1980: Gather resources to create something bigger.1992: Satisfaction comes from head to toe.2004: Unity strengthens your success.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: north1945: A peaceful but somewhat uneventful day.1957: Everyone’s life shares common struggles.1969: Stick to the status quo rather than seeking change.1981: Avoid too many opinions when making decisions.1993: Highlight your strengths.2005: Life is a series of challenges to overcome.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: east1946: Your experiences shape your wisdom.1958: Offer help without hesitation.1970: Plant seeds for the future.1982: Be patient and wait for the right moment.1994: Approach tasks with a mindset of learning.2006: Eat more fruits and vegetables for good health.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: east1935: Joy may fill your heart today.1947: Knock on opportunities; they may open.1959: Look forward to good news.1971: Conversations may flow easily.1983: Step forward confidently instead of hesitating.1995: Focus on progress rather than setbacks.2007: Confidence leads to success.