 Early red card leads to Bayern Munich's downfall
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 13:44
Bayern Munich react after losing a DFB-Pokal Cup round of 16 match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Tuesday. [EPA/YONHAP]

Bayern Munich react after losing a DFB-Pokal Cup round of 16 match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Tuesday. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Bayern Munich ended their DFB-Pokal Cup run in the round of 16 after suffering a 1-0 loss to Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Tuesday.  
 

In the match in which Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer received his first red card of his career, the club failed to bounce back after conceding the opening goal to Nathan Tella in the 69th minute.  
 
Neuer was sent off after falling Jeremie Frimpong over in the 17th minute, leaving fellow goalkeeper Daniel Peretz to step onto the pitch at the cost of winger Leroy Sane.  
 
Tella headed in what turned out to be the winner in the second half, capitalizing on a long cross from Alex Grimaldo.  
 
Tuesday’s loss is the first loss that Bayern picked up against a fellow Bundesliga team. Bayern have yet to lose a match in the 2024-25 Bundesliga season and had not suffered a loss in the DFB-Pokal Cup until Tuesday.  
 
“It's always bitter when an early red card influences a game to such an extent,” Bayern manager Vincent Kompany said after the match. “But I have to say I've been down to ten men as a player many times and you really shouldn't take for granted how the lads performed today. Their efforts were impressive for most of the game and that shows great character.  
 
“We had chances to score goals, but unfortunately we didn't use them. Then they deliver one cross and it's a goal. That was obviously a shame.”  
 
Neuer also reflected on his red card.  
 
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, second from left, leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during a DFB-Pokal Cup round of 16 match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Tuesday. [AP/YONHAP]

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, second from left, leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during a DFB-Pokal Cup round of 16 match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Tuesday. [AP/YONHAP]

 
“The red card decided the game,” he said. “It's painful for us and I'm sorry. I apologized to the team. In that situation, I was hoping it might be offside. I can't change it anymore. It was a mistake and I have to accept that. I don't have a choice.”  
 
Bayern still have two more titles they can win this season in the Bundesliga and Champions League.  
 
For defender Kim Min-jae, who joined the team in the 2023-24 campaign, this season is a chance to lift his first silverware with Bayern after spending last season trophyless.  
 
Last season saw a remarkable run by Leverkusen who claimed their first league title with an unbeaten run, cutting Bayern’s league winning streak that had lasted since the 2011-12 season, before clinching the DFB-Pokal Cup victory.  
 
Bayern still have a busy schedule this season with the ongoing Champions League, where the Bundesliga giants have three more fixtures to play. They have picked up three wins and two losses to sit in 13th place on the 36-team league stage table as of Wednesday.  
 
Bayern need to finish in the top eight to directly reach the round of 16. Finishing from ninth to 24th will put them in the playoffs where the winners join the final 16. Those who finish below 24th will exit the tournament.  
 
Before their next Champions League action, Bayern will have a Bundesliga action to catch against FC Heidenheim on Saturday. Bayern are six points clear at the top of the table with nine wins and three losses under their belt.  
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
