Pitch perfect? Once told that ‘fame doesn't win football games,’ Jesse Lingard drops a K-pop track instead
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 15:58 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 17:00
- PAIK JI-HWAN
FC Seoul midfielder Jesse Lingard is set to make his debut as a singer with the release of his first single, “Kamsahamnida,” the Korean word for thank you.
In a vlog posted on Lingard’s YouTube channel on Thursday Nov. 28 , he shared a 40-second preview of the track, where he repeatedly says "thank you" in Korean alongside “tell the boys” in English.
He also announced on Instagram that the single would be released on Dec. 15.
The announcement received positive feedback online, with fans commenting, “Jesse is good at singing,” and “You have style! I love this!”
Lingard, 31, began his football career with Manchester United in 2011, staying with the club until 2022, during which he scored 35 goals and provided 21 assists in 232 appearances across all competitions.
Following his contract’s expiration, he signed a one-year deal with Nottingham Forest but became a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.
After nearly a year without a team, Lingard joined FC Seoul in February 2024, a move that drew attention from both Korean and international media.
Though he initially struggled to integrate into the squad and faced criticism from FC Seoul manager Kim Gi-dong — who famously said, “Fame doesn’t win football games. If it did, I would have brought in a famous retired player” — Lingard made significant progress as the season unfolded.
By June, Lingard was named team captain and scored his first goal against Gangwon FC on June 26. He finished his debut season in the K League with six goals and three assists in 26 league appearances.
His presence also boosted FC Seoul’s attendance figures, with his home game debut on March 10 drawing 51,670 fans — a record for the club, surpassing the previous high of 47,899 set during a match against Suwon Samsung Bluewings in 2016.
Beyond football, Lingard’s popularity saw him appear on the hit TV show “You Quiz on the Block” in September. During the show, hosted by Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, Lingard discussed his life in Korea, playing in the K League and his decision to join FC Seoul.
He revealed he was moved by the effort of FC Seoul officials who traveled to Britain to watch him train, influencing his decision to join the club despite a modest salary.
Lingard has one year remaining on his contract with an option to extend for another year. His first season ended without silverware, with FC Seoul finishing fourth in the 12-team league and exiting the Korea Cup in the quarterfinals. Winning a trophy next season would mark FC Seoul’s first title since their 2016 league victory, ending an eight-year drought.
