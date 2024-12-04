[VIDEO] All of Luis Suarez's Inter Miami goals in 2024
Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 17:22
Check out every goal scored in MLS by Luis Suarez in 2024.
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez celebrates scoring a goal during the Major League Soccer Cup Eastern Conference semifinal against Atlanta United at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Oct. 25. [AFP/YONHAP]
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
