[VIDEO] All of Luis Suarez's Inter Miami goals in 2024

Published: 04 Dec. 2024, 17:22
To view video content, visit the Korea JoongAng Daily website or click “기사 원문”


 
Check out every goal scored in MLS by Luis Suarez in 2024.
 
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez celebrates scoring a goal during the Major League Soccer Cup Eastern Conference semifinal against Atlanta United at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Oct. 25. [AFP/YONHAP]

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez celebrates scoring a goal during the Major League Soccer Cup Eastern Conference semifinal against Atlanta United at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Oct. 25. [AFP/YONHAP]


BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
