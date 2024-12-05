Korea forecasts stable winter electricity supply with average weather conditions

Korea is expected to maintain a stable electricity supply this winter, as weather conditions and temperatures are forecast to align with average levels, the Industry Ministry said Thursday.The outlook is based on the country's power supply capacity of 110.2 gigawatts, which allows for a reserve margin of 12.4 GW, even under extreme scenarios where peak demand is projected to reach 97.8 GW, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.The supply capacity marks a record high level, up 5 GW from the previous year.The ministry, however, noted the possibility of an abrupt surge in power demand due to a cold wave.Of the 24 nuclear reactors in the country, the ministry said 23 will be in normal operation during the winter season, allowing the country to maintain a stable supply of electricity."Starting Monday through Feb. 21, the government plans to closely monitor the supply and demand of energy," the ministry said. "In case of an emergency, we will immediately utilize reserve assets to stably manage the supply."Yonhap