 Korea forecasts stable winter electricity supply with average weather conditions
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea forecasts stable winter electricity supply with average weather conditions

Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 10:04
A monitor at an office of the state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation in Suwon, south of Seoul. [YONHAP]

A monitor at an office of the state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation in Suwon, south of Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Korea is expected to maintain a stable electricity supply this winter, as weather conditions and temperatures are forecast to align with average levels, the Industry Ministry said Thursday.
 
The outlook is based on the country's power supply capacity of 110.2 gigawatts, which allows for a reserve margin of 12.4 GW, even under extreme scenarios where peak demand is projected to reach 97.8 GW, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 

Related Article

 
The supply capacity marks a record high level, up 5 GW from the previous year.
 
The ministry, however, noted the possibility of an abrupt surge in power demand due to a cold wave.
 
Of the 24 nuclear reactors in the country, the ministry said 23 will be in normal operation during the winter season, allowing the country to maintain a stable supply of electricity.
 
"Starting Monday through Feb. 21, the government plans to closely monitor the supply and demand of energy," the ministry said. "In case of an emergency, we will immediately utilize reserve assets to stably manage the supply."
 

Yonhap
tags Korea electricity

More in Economy

Korean economy posts 0.1% growth in Q3 as demand and exports slow

Korea forecasts stable winter electricity supply with average weather conditions

Market moderates after democracy put on the line, but foreign faith shaken

Martial law incident raises caution over Korean investments: S&P

Food exports hit fresh high, near gov't's $10 billion target

Related Stories

Korea freezes electricity rates for Q3

Kepco posts operating loss, high fuel prices continue to bite

Korea caps wholesale electricity prices to support Kepco

Korean power distributor to freeze electricity prices for second quarter

Keeping the lights on
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)