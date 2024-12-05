 Buldak blazes way to $700M in exports for Samyang Foods
Buldak blazes way to $700M in exports for Samyang Foods

Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 18:54
This undated file photo shows a customer choosing Samyang Foods' Buldak Bokkeummyeon product at a store in Seoul. [YONHAP]

Korean food company Samyang Foods said Thursday it achieved $700 million in exports for a year through June on strong demand for its globally popular Buldak spicy ramyeon.
 
Samyang's exports have continued to rise, from $100 million in 2017 to $200 million the following year, $300 million in 2021 and then to $400 million in 2022, the company said in a statement.
 
The company won the $700 million Export Tower award at the 61st Trade Day ceremony held in Seoul on Thursday. It is the first time a local food company has won the award with $700 million in shipments.
 
"Buldak ramyeon products accounted for more than 90 percent of our exports between July 1, 2023, and June 30 this year," a company spokesperson said.
 
About 1 billion units of Samyang's Buldak Bokkeummyeon, commonly known as "fire ramyeon," are sold annually in 100 countries, according to the company.
 
Since its debut in 2012, accumulated sales of the hot chicken-flavored instant noodle products have reached 7 billion units, worth 4 trillion won ($2.83 billion).
 
The Buldak ramyeon became popular as its intense spiciness ignited a viral food-eating challenge a decade ago in 2014.

Yonhap
tags buldak Samyang ramen

