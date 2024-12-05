Constructors' champion is... Lego? Life-size F1 build at Lotte World Mall.

Models pose with a life-size Lego version of the Mercedes AMG F1 race car at Lotte World Mall in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Thursday.The build used 200,000 bricks and was set up to promote a Lego Korea pop-up store in the mall. Mercedes-AMG is fighting for podium finishes in F1 this year, with George Russell logging two wins with four podium finishes while teammate Lewis Hamilton has clocked the same number of wins and podiums this season.