Emart to enter Laos with first No Brand store
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 17:52
- CHO YONG-JUN
Emart will expand to a third Southeast Asian country as it brings its budget-friendly private label No Brand to Laos on Friday.
The first branch will be located in the capital city of Vientiane, in an area where both the country’s middle class and students at the National University of Laos reside, according to the retail giant.
“Emart decided to locate the first No Brand store […] near a residential area and not downtown to maximize convenience for the public,” Emart said in a press release Thursday.
The retail giant said it will open around 20 stores in Laos over the next five years.
The 505-square-meter (5,435-square-foot) store will sell 1,000 different products, including many Korean items.
“We built a system where we directly distribute Korean products to the No Brand in Laos, reducing distribution costs,” the company said, adding that it will also introduce promotional deals seen in Korea.
The store will include a food court and a daily necessities store, operated by Emart's partner companies.
"Emart will open more overseas stores and collaborate with retailers worldwide to increase the export of No Brand products," the statement said.
The company currently operates Emart supermarkets in Vietnam and No Brand stores in the Philippines. No Brand products are currently exported to 20 countries around the world.
