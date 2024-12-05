 Hyundai workers walk off job in protest of martial law
Hyundai workers walk off job in protest of martial law

Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 15:43 Updated: 05 Dec. 2024, 16:55
Hyundai Motor workers leave the company's Ulsan plant two hours early on Thursday afternoon as a part of its partial strike [YONHAP]

Hyundai Motor workers will strike this week in solidarity with an umbrella union's walkout in protest of President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law declaration, according to the company's union Thursday.
 
Hyundai's 43,000-strong union will hold a four-hour strike each on Thursday and Friday under the guidelines of the Korean Metal Workers' Union (KMWU), a union spokesperson said over the phone.
 

The KMWU is part of the militant Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU).
 
GM Korea's 7,300-member union will also stage a four-hour walkout on Thursday and Friday.
 
On Wednesday, the KCTU vowed to go on indefinite strike until Yoon steps down to take responsibility for the martial law debacle that shook the nation.
 
Late Tuesday, Yoon declared martial law, accusing “antistate forces” of paralyzing the operation of the nation with impeachment motions and a downsized budget bill.
 
But Yoon abandoned the martial law attempt, the country's first such motion in more than four decades, early Wednesday after the National Assembly voted to overturn the declaration.
 
Six opposition parties including the Democratic Party (DP) of Korea submitted a motion on Wednesday to impeach the president over the botched martial law.
 
Yonhap 
tags hyundai motor strike Martial Law

