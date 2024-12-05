KB Financial Group wins top prize at Korea JoongAng Daily Advertisement Awards
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 16:29
SARAH CHEA
The award ceremony, which reached its 60th this year as part of the JoongAng Advertising Awards, annually selects the best print ads published in the Korea JoongAng Daily, JoongAng Ilbo and JoongAng Sunday.
A total of 23 awards were given out by the three publications on Thursday, with Korea Korea JoongAng Daily selecting print ads from three companies: KB Financial Group, Wonju City Government, and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP).
The results are based on assessments from a panel of five judges headed by Professor Lee Myoung-chun from Chung-Ang University's Department of Advertising and Public Relations alongside an online survey of more than 1,000 readers.
KB Financial Group won the top grand prize for its ad featuring actor Park Eun-bin promoting the “People together Project” campaign, which has given financial aid to 60 selected small restaurants that offer customers a hearty meal at affordable prices, despite inflation.
Jointly with the Education Ministry, KB Financial Group has established a total of 2,265 public kindergartens and dolbom classes since 2018 and is scheduled to create 48 dolbom centers by 2027.
“The awarded advertisement was created with our goal of delivering hopeful messages to the public in this time of difficulty,” said Park Jin-young, chief public relation officer at the financial group, adding that it is “honored to receive the advertisement award from the Korea JoongAng Daily."
The platinum prize went to the Wonju City Government-made advertisement “Autumn, A thousand years of changing colors” picturing a Bangye-ri giant ginkgo tree believed to be 860-year-old planted in Munmak, Wonju in Gangwon. As one of the most popular arboreal attractions, the giant tree is 32 meters (105 feet) tall and is the country’s No. 167 natural monument, as designated by the Korea Heritage Service.
“Wonju’s Bangye-ri giant ginkgo tree has attracted many foreign tourists, and the latest advertisement was made with our wishes to be a chance to spread Korea’s heritage to the world,” said Kim Cheol-woong, head of Wonju City’s strategic public relations team.
KHNP snatched the gold prize for “Energy Up, Tomorrow,” showing its ongoing business plans to reduce its carbon footprint.
“The advertisement comprehensively presents KHNP’s future strategy including the APR1400 nuclear reactor, small modular reactors and our goal of producing hydrogen,” said Song Eun-gyun, general manager at the public relations planning and corporate communication bureau at KHNP.
The Czech government, in July, selected a KHNP-led consortium as the preferred bidder for an estimated 24 trillion won ($17 billion) project to build two nuclear reactors in Dukovany.
The awards ceremony was held at the Westin Josun Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, on Tuesday, with the Korea JoongAng Daily and JoongAng Ilbo CEO Park Chang-hee and JoongAng Sunday CEO Shin Yong-ho in attendance.
