Luxury evolved for racing: Genesis unveils GMR-001 hypercar for Le Mans

From left: Genesis Business Division Vice President Song Min-gyu, brand ambassador Vanina Ickx, driver André Lotterer, Hyundai Motor Sports head Cyril Abiteboul, Hyundai Motor Group Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke, brand partner and former Formula 1 driver Jacky Ickx, Genesis Magma driver Luis Felipe Derani and Genesis North America Chief Operating Officer Claudia Marquez pose with a Genesis GMR-001 hypercar model in Dubai on Wednesday.The luxury car brand's latest release is designed for Le Mans racing, with Abiteboul, known for his stint as director of the Renault F1 team, taking charge of Genesis Magma Racing. The car will make its track debut in 2026.