 Matica Bio partners with Treovir to develop pediatric brain tumor treatment
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 18:09
Logo of Matica Biotechnology [MATICA BIO]

Matica Biotechnology, a U.S. subsidiary of CHA Biotech, has partnered with a biotech research company Treovir to develop blister and ulcer therapies for children.
 
The two companies will collaborate on the clinical trial stage of G207 herpes simplex virus (HSV)-based oncolytic therapy to treat glioblastoma and other brain tumors for pediatric patients.

“We are thrilled to partner with Treovir in this important effort,” said Paul Kim, CEO of Matica Bio, in a statement. “Pediatric rare diseases represent an area of critical need, and Matica Bio is proud to contribute to the mission of improving the lives of these children. Our cutting-edge facilities and advanced manufacturing technologies provide the ideal foundation to help bring these life-changing therapies to market.”
 
Matica Bio was founded in Texas in 2019 with the aim of expanding its cell and gene therapy (CGT) contract development and manufacturing organization business. The company possesses proprietary MatiMax cell lines that could enhance the production efficiency of viral vectors, which are essential key raw ingredient materials for CGT development.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags Matica

