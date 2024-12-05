 NCsoft shares drop after Journey of Monarch released
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 12:22 Updated: 05 Dec. 2024, 12:23
NCsoft's latest game Journey of Monarch started service Thursday. [NCSOFT]

NCsoft shares plunged over 13 percent on Thursday morning after releasing its new game Journey of Monarch the same day.
 
Shares of the game publisher are currently trading at 211,500 won ($149), 12.06 percent lower than the previous session, as of 12:20 p.m.
 

Analysts say that the new title disappointed investors, which led to a sharp fall in the stock.
 
Journey of Monarch, which was available from Thursday in Korea and other regions, is an idle-type massively multiplayer online role playing game (MMORPG) based on NCsoft’s hit MMORPG Lineage franchise. The preregistration for the game surpassed 8 million users.
 
An idle game, or incremental game, is a to video game that progresses with little to no input from the gamer.
 
Renowned actor Timothée Chalamet, known for taking the leading role in “Wonka” (2023) and “Dune” (2021), appeared in the promotional video for Journey of Monarch, released in November.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
