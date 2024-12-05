LG, NCsoft and Upstage release AI products on Amazon Bedrock Marketplace
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 16:39 Updated: 05 Dec. 2024, 17:52
- LEE JAE-LIM
Three Korean companies — LG, NCsoft, and Upstage — released AI products on Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) newly introduced AI platform on Wednesday, marking a step toward monetizing AI model deployment.
Large language models Exaone, developed by LG AI Research, Solar Mini and Solar Pro by Upstage and NCsoft’s Varco were released on the Amazon Bedrock Marketplace, built to make it easier for users to deploy both general-purpose and specialized AI models.
The release was part of the announcement during this year's AWS’s re:Invent conference running in Las Vegas through Friday.
Over 100 AI models including Mistral Nemo Instruct 2407 by Mistral AI and NIM, a set of inference microservices by Nvidia, rolled out on Amazon Bedrock’s new marketplace.
While the existing Amazon Bedrock already offers general-purpose models, the new platform gathers specialized models that users can tailor for usage without requiring direct application modifications.
Upstage’s Solar Pro was pointed out by AWS as a model that can be “easily customized and fine-tuned across a range of industries like healthcare, finance and legal services.”
The model was trained on AWS’s machine learning platform Amazon SageMaker, and is also available on other platforms such as Amazon SageMaker JumpStart and AWS Marketplace.
