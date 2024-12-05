Robots and drones team up for island delivery service
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 18:29
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced that it had held a demonstration of a drone-linked robot delivery service on Wonsan Island in Boryeong, South Chungcheong, on Thursday.
Drones deployed through the system transport goods from the mainland to rendezvous points on islands, where a robot collects the deliveries and brings them to customer.
