 Robots and drones team up for island delivery service
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 18:29
 
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced that it had held a demonstration of a drone-linked robot delivery service on Wonsan Island in Boryeong, South Chungcheong, on Thursday. [MINISTRY OF THE INTERIOR AND SAFETY]

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced that it had held a demonstration of a drone-linked robot delivery service on Wonsan Island in Boryeong, South Chungcheong, on Thursday.
 
Drones deployed through the system transport goods from the mainland to rendezvous points on islands, where a robot collects the deliveries and brings them to customer.
