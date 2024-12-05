Does the DP really want a gray Seoul? (KOR)

“If you’re going to San Francisco / Be sure to wear some flowers in your hair,” sang American country singer Scott Mckenzie. San Francisco is associated with many things — year-round warm weather, a free atmosphere that cultivated hippie culture in the 1960s and the Golden Gate Bridge across the San Francisco Bay. It is certainly a city of romance.I visited the romantic city as a part of the press corps accompanying President Yoon Suk-yeol attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November 2023. Romantic? Actually, it was gray. The sun was glorious and the Golden Gate Bridge was majestic, but the overwhelming atmosphere around the city was gloomy.“The streets are empty now. Drug addicts have been cleared for the summit. If you go into the alleys a couple blocks away from the big streets, you will find them everywhere.”Just as a government official explained, I spotted people who even couldn’t control their body in the back streets. They were drug addicts, more specifically fentanyl. At the APEC summit, U.S. President Joe Biden urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to take actions, as China was the largest producer of fentanyl. Recently, President-elect Donald Trump went a step further and warned that he would impose a 10 percent additional tariff on all imports from China until it stops the flow of illegal drugs.Is Korea safe from the drugs that turned the city of romance into a gray city? Many indicators point in the opposite direction. The number of drug offenders arrested last year was 27,611, up 50 percent from the previous year. Those in their teens and 20s account for a whopping 35 percent. As a parent raising children, I found the “drug drink case” at private academies in Daechi-dong, southern Seoul, last year very concerning and appalling.At this juncture, the majority Democratic Party (DP) is preparing to pass a budget bill for next year aimed to eliminate expenses for special activities by investigation agencies. “The basis of a drug investigation is infiltration. We approach a seller, buy drugs with personal money and trace them back. These expenses come from the special activity expenses,” said a high-ranking police officer. “It practically tells us not to work.” The Yoon administration is at war with drugs. Drugs didn’t spread all of a sudden. It means that the problem was also serious during the Moon Jae-in administration, when the DP was the governing party. But in November 2022, Rep. Hwang Un-ha, a lawmaker of the DP at the time, said that a crusade against drugs implied an impure intention because drug cases only increased by five times in five years. I wonder if the majority party is generous with drugs. Does the DP really want a gray Seoul?'샌프란시스코에 가면 잊지 말고 머리에 꽃을 꽂으세요~.'(If you’re going to San Francisco, be sure to wear some flowers in your hair~.)미국 컨트리 팝 가수 스콧 메켄지의 대표곡 ‘샌프란시스코’ 첫 구절이다. 꼭 이 노래뿐 아니라 샌프란시스코 하면 떠오르는 게 많다. 4계절 온화한 날씨, 1960년대 히피 문화를 낳을 정도의 자유로운 분위기, 샌프란시스코만을 가로지르는 금문교…. 그야말로 낭만의 도시다.지난해 11월 아시아태평양 경제협력체(APEC) 정상회의에 참석한 윤석열 대통령 수행 기자단으로 이 낭만의 도시를 방문했다. 낭만? 실상은 잿빛이었다. 찬란한 태양과 금문교는 멀쩡했으나, 도시를 휘감은 음산한 기운이 압도적이었다.“거리가 텅 비었죠? 정상회의 치르느라 마약 중독자들을 한 곳으로 몰아서 그렇습니다. 대로변에서 두어 골목만 들어가면 그들이 곳곳에 있습니다.”정부 관계자의 설명대로였다. 뒷골목에는 바지춤을 잡은 채 제 몸 하나 못 가누는 이들이 곳곳에서 눈에 띄었다. 마약, 더 정확히는 펜타닐 중독자들이었다. 당시 APEC에서 조 바이든 미국 대통령은 펜타닐 최대 생산국인 중국의 시진핑 국가 주석에게 대책 마련을 촉구했다. 최근 도널드 트럼프 대통령 당선인은 한술 더 떠 “중국이 불법 마약의 흐름을 막을 때까지 중국에서 들어오는 모든 제품에 추가로 10% 관세를 더 부과할 것”이라고 예고했다.낭만의 도시를 잿빛 도시로 바꿔버린 마약으로부터 우리는 안전한가. 많은 지표는 그렇지 않다고 가리킨다. 지난해 검거된 마약 사범은 2만7611명, 전년 대비 50% 늘었다. 10대와 20대 비중이 35%다. 아이를 키우는 학부모로서 지난해 대치동 학원가에서 벌어진 ‘마약 음료수’ 사건은 걱정스럽다 못해 끔찍하다.상황이 이럴진대, 더불어민주당은 수사 기관의 특수활동비를 송두리째 없애버린 내년도 예산안 통과를 벼르고 있다. “마약 수사의 기본은 잠입이다. 판매상에게 접근해 사비로 마약을 산 뒤 이를 역추적한다. 이런 비용을 특수활동비로 감당한다.” 최근 만난 경찰 고위 관계자가 특활비 삭감에 대해 “일하지 말란 얘기”라며 한 말이다. 윤석열 정부는 마약과 전쟁 중이다. 마약이 갑자기 번진 건 아닐 테다. 문재인 정부, 즉 민주당 집권기 때도 문제가 심각했단 얘기다. 그런데 야권의 인식은 “5년 사이 불과 5배 늘어난 수준으로, 마약과의 전쟁을 얘기하는 건 의도가 불순하다”(2022년 11월, 당시 민주당 황운하 의원)는 수준이었다. 민주당은 마약에 관대한가. 혹은, 잿빛 서울을 원하는가.