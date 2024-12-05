Yoon must take political and legal responsibility (KOR)

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s abrupt declaration of “emergency martial law” has left an indelible scar on Korea’s modern political history. The episode revived the specter of the last military dictatorship in the late 1970s and 80s. Upon watching special forces break into the National Assembly, many people were terrified of the fragility of our hard-earned democracy.The Constitution allows the president to declare martial law at times of national emergencies, including war. The presidential privilege to effectively neutralize the separation of powers can only be used in such urgent crises. But we wonder if the current situation of our country really constitutes a national crisis.President Yoon seems to have based the declaration on his brewing discontent about the majority Democratic Party (DP) still bent on perpetual impeachments of heads of key government agencies, including the mighty Korea Communications Commission. Yoon defined them as “a clear attempt to stage a rebellion against the state.” Over the unilateral passage last week of a slashed budget for next year in the DP-dominated Committee on Budget and Accounts, the president denounced the party for using its majority power for “impeaching even next year’s budget.” Yoon vowed to “eradicate all antistate forces” for their malicious intentions.The majority party’s persistent attempts to rescue its boss mired in judicial risks certainly deserves criticism. But such moves were made within the boundaries of the Constitution. The president should also respect the law. The proclamation of martial law out of the blue to suspend the functions of the legislature and political parties are quite reminiscent of the unconstitutional dictatorships of the past.The president’s mobilization of the military to blockade the legislature and hamper lawmakers’ voting to invalidate the martial law can be deemed “a rebellion” because martial law cannot be enforced on the legislative branch.Shockingly, the president didn’t communicate with his aides in the lead-up to the declaration of the martial law. On Wednesday, Yoon’s three close aides, including his chief of staff, tendered their resignations in protest of the sudden decision by their boss. Despite overwhelming opposition by members of his Cabinet, the president reportedly pushed for the martial law. Could Yoon really govern the country during his remaining term under such volatile circumstances?President Yoon must take political and legal responsibility for all the chaos he invited on his own. He must dismiss Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun for his nonsensical advice on the martial law. The DP and other opposition parties plan to submit a motion to impeach the president on Saturday. Even the governing People Power Party has proposed a Constitutional amendment to shorten the five-year presidential term. The president cannot govern the country smoothly from now. We hope the two major parties make a wise decision for the future of this country.윤석열 대통령이 그제 한밤중에 일으킨 비상계엄 소동은 6시간 만에 종료됐지만 한국 정치사에 지울 수 없는 큰 상처를 남겼다. 윤 대통령은 1979년 이후 사라졌던 군사독재 시절의 망령을 45년 만에 현실 세계로 소환했다. 완전무장한 공수부대원들이 유리창을 깨고 국회 본관으로 진입하는 장면을 보면서 많은 국민은 불가역적으로 확립된 줄 알았던 한국의 민주주의 시스템이 한순간에 무너질 수 있다는 공포와 무력감을 느꼈다.헌법 77조는 계엄 선포 요건으로 “전시·사변 또는 이에 준하는 국가비상사태에 있어서 병력으로써 군사상의 필요에 응하거나 공공의 안녕질서를 유지할 필요가 있을 때”라고 규정했다. 계엄은 대통령이 국민의 기본권을 제약하고 삼권분립을 정지시키는 초월적 권한이어서 나라의 존망이 걸린 비상사태에만 허용된다는 것이다. 그렇다면 지금 상황이 과연 계엄이 필요한 정도의 국가적 위기인가. 국민 대다수는 동의하지 않을 것이다.윤 대통령이 계엄을 선포한 이유는 국회를 장악한 더불어민주당에 대한 불만 때문인 것으로 보인다. 그는 민주당의 행정안전부 장관, 방송통신위원장, 감사원장 등에 대한 탄핵(추진)을 거론하며 “내란을 획책하는 명백한 반국가 행위”라고 주장했다. 최근 민주당의 감액 예산 단독처리를 언급하며 “패악질을 일삼은 망국의 원흉 반국가 세력을 반드시 척결하겠다”고도 했다.민주당이 이재명 대표의 방탄을 위해 국회에서 폭주하는 것은 비판받아 마땅하다. 그러나 민주당이 벌인 행동들은 어디까지나 헌정의 테두리 안에서 벌어진 일이다. 민주당이 무력 쿠데타를 시도한 것은 아니지 않은가. 그렇다면 대통령의 대응도 정치의 영역 안에서 이뤄져야 옳다. 지난 4월 총선에서 거대 야당을 탄생시킨 민의를 존중해 야당과 대화와 타협을 시도하는 게 순리다. 정치 현실이 마음에 안 든다고 난데없이 계엄을 선포하고 국회와 정당의 활동을 중단시키려 한 것은 터무니없는 독재적 발상이며 위헌 소지가 다분하다. 2024년 한국 대통령이 내린 결정이라고는 믿기 어려울 정도다.특히 윤 대통령이 군 병력을 동원해 국회를 봉쇄하고 본회의 진행을 막으려고 한 것은 계엄의 권한을 넘어서 ‘내란죄’에 해당한다는 해석까지 가능하다. 비상계엄을 선포하더라도 헌법 규정상 대통령은 행정부나 사법부에 관해 특별조치를 할 수 있을 뿐, 입법부인 국회에 대해선 손쓸 수 없게 돼 있다. 국회가 계엄 해제 요구권을 갖고 있기 때문이다.또 윤 대통령은 비상계엄 선포 과정에서 주요 참모들과 아무런 소통이 없었다. 김용현 국방부 장관 등 측근 몇몇하고만 상의했다고 한다. 그러니 어제 정진석 대통령비서실장을 비롯한 3실장과 수석비서관들이 일괄 사의를 표명한 것은 대통령에 대한 항의의 뜻이 담겼다 할 것이다. 비상계엄을 사전 심의한 국무회의에서도 대다수 장관이 반대했지만 윤 대통령이 밀어붙였다고 한다. 장관과 참모로부터 신뢰를 상실한 대통령이 과연 국정 운영을 제대로 할 수 있을지 심각한 의문이 든다. 국무위원 전원 사의 표명으로 공직사회도 뒤숭숭하다. 무엇보다 국민적 신뢰를 잃어버린 대통령의 자리가 무슨 의미가 있는지 묻지 않을 수 없다.이 모든 것을 초래한 윤석열 대통령에 대한 엄중한 정치적·법적 책임이 불가피하다. 김용현 장관 등 계엄 관련자 문책도 필수다. 민주당을 비롯한 야 6당이 어제 윤 대통령 탄핵소추안을 국회에 제출해 오는 7일께 의결한다고 한다. 대통령의 자업자득이다. 여권 일각에선 탄핵 대신 야당과 협상해 거국내각 구성과 대통령 임기를 단축하는 개헌을 추진하자는 의견도 나온다. 어찌됐건 계엄 선포 이전과 같은 국정 운영은 불가능해 보인다. 현재 대통령실 기능이 마비된 만큼 여야가 협의해 현명한 결정을 내려야 할 것이다.