One Hundred Label refutes that IST Entertainment gave The Boyz trademark for free
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 19:47
The Boyz’s new agency, One Hundred Label, has refuted a claim by the boy band's former company, IST Entertainment, that the latter offered to give the group members the trademark rights to use the band's name for free.
“Two of the three conditions stipulated on the document that IST Entertainment sent to us on Wednesday were disadvantageous to the artists,” said One Hundred Label in its press release on Thursday.
“This contradicts IST Entertainment's claim that it provided complimentary usage rights [to the members].”
On Wednesday, local media Ten Asia reported that One Hundred Label said that the former agency demanded "billions of won" for The Boyz's brand and copyright. In response, IST Entertainment said in a press release that the news was false and that it gave the members the usage rights for free.
On Thursday, One Hundred Label said that in a document sent from IST Entertainment, the members were granted only the usage rights, not the trademark rights, to The Boyz name. This effectively meant that IST Entertainment would retain The Boyz's trademark and related profit.
“We reiterate that it [trademark rights to the name] was not offered for free," One Hundred Label said.
Since IST Entertainment told the press that it gave the members the usage rights for free in its statement, One Hundred Label interpreted it "as permission to use the name without further negotiation.”
"We apologize to The B [The Boyz’s fandom] for causing any concern.”
The Boyz debuted in 2017 with its first EP, “The First.” The 11-member band consists of: Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric. The band gained popularity after winning Mnet's music competition show "Road to Kingdom" (2020), and has since put out hits including “Thrill Ride” (2021), “Whisper” (2022) and “Watch It” (2023).
The members’ exclusive contracts with IST Entertainment ended on Thursday, and they are expected to join One Hundred Label later this month.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
