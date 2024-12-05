Singer Nana reportedly dating model Chae Jong-suk
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 18:56
Singer and actor Nana and model Chae Jong-suk are reportedly dating, according to local media on Thursday. Their agencies, Sublime Artist Agency and ESteem Entertainment declined to comment, saying, “It is difficult to confirm because it involves their personal lives.”
Local news outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported on Thursday that the two stars have been in a relationship for "a long time."
The media outlet added that the two went on a vacation together in June to Bali, Indonesia, and posted some pictures taken there on their Instagram accounts afterward. A number of noncelebrity friends of Chae’s were reportedly following Nana's account.
Recently, they starred in the music video for singer Baek Z Young’s “Indeed, It Was Love" together, which was released on Monday.
Nana debuted as a member of the girl group After School in 2009 and was active in the subunits Orange Caramel and After School Red. She has starred in various television dramas such as “Love Weaves Through a Millennium” (2015), “The Good Wife” (2016) and “Justice” (2019).
Chae debuted as a model in 2021 and was embroiled in a dating rumor with actor Han So-hee last year, which he later denied.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
