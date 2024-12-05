 Musical actor Cha Kang-seok criticized for pro-martial law post
Musical actor Cha Kang-seok criticized for pro-martial law post

Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 12:52
Musical actor Cha Kang-seok [INSTAGRAM]

Musical actor Cha Kang-seok came under fire after expressing support for President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of emergency martial law.
 
"There are too many spies. I welcome martial law. Please arrest all the spies and execute them," Cha said on social media on Wednesday.
 

The 34-year-old actor has been active in the musical scene since 2018, starring in shows like "Heart Signal" (2018-2020) and "Dream School" (2019).
 
Online users immediately criticized the actor's comments regarding the incident.
 
Some of the comments on his social media read, "He's spitting out gibberish," and, "He keeps mentioning spies even in his apologies. I suspect there are spies around him."
 
Cha made an apology on Thursday, explaining that he wrote the post out of "expectations that antistate forces will be eradicated."
 
"I hate spies who harm the national interest, but I am not defending President Yoon. I sincerely ask for your understanding," he said on his Instagram account on Thursday.
 
"I am very disappointed with the current situation and the administration, which is characterized by biased thinking, pursuit of self-interest and division that leads to mutual hatred.”
 
"I am truly sorry for using such vulgar and violent language," he added.
 
Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, President Yoon announced the first instance of martial law in 45 years. At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Assembly passed a resolution requesting the lifting of the decree, with all 190 lawmakers present voting in favor.
 
Yoon then announced in a public address at 4:27 a.m. that he would hold a Cabinet meeting to discuss lifting the martial law. The Cabinet approved the parliamentary motion to lift martial law at approximately 4:30 a.m.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
Cha Kang-seok

