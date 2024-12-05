 Disney+ original 'Moving' to air on MBC
Disney+ original 'Moving' to air on MBC

Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 13:47 Updated: 05 Dec. 2024, 13:51
An official poster for Disney+ original series ″Moving″ (2023) [DISNEY+]

Disney+'s hit Korean original series "Moving" (2023) will air on MBC, marking the first such collaboration between the global streaming platform and a Korean major television broadcaster, MBC said Thursday.
 
The 20-episode superhero drama will debut on MBC at 10 p.m. on Dec. 22.

The first eight episodes of the series will air during Christmas week. Starting in January, two episodes will be broadcast weekly.

 

While it is common for major networks to release their TV shows on streaming platforms, this is a rare instance where a streaming original makes its way to traditional television.
 
"'Moving' is a megahit on Disney+, but there are still many viewers who haven't had the chance to watch the show," MBC said in its press release on Thursday. “It is part of our efforts to provide a diverse lineup of high-quality programs to its audience.”
 
Based on Kang Full's popular webtoon of the same name, the sci-fi action series revolves around a group of individuals with psychic powers who hide their true abilities from the world to protect their families from threats and danger.
 
It premiered on Disney+ in August 2023 and quickly became the platform's most watched local original series of the year.
 
During the Disney Content Showcase in Singapore last month, the company announced that a second season of the series is currently in development.
 

BY YONHAP, YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
