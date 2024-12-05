 Korea and Italy celebrate 140 years of bilateral ties
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 16:59
Italian Ambassador Emilia Gatto speaks at a conference to celebrate 140 years of diplomatic ties between Korea and Italy, which was held in eastern Seoul on Thursday. [LEE SOO-JUNG]

The Italian Embassy in Seoul on Thursday hosted a conference to commemorate 140 years of bilateral ties between Korea and Italy in eastern Seoul.  
 
Italian Ambassador Emilia Gatto began her opening remarks in Korean, saying this year is important because diplomatic relations between the two countries marked 140 years of anniversary and it is a year of cultural exchange.  
 
Korea and Italy signed a bilateral treaty in June of 1884.
 
She said it is “remarkable” to see a book co-authored by Luiss University in Rome, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, the Korean Embassy in Rome, and the Italian Embassy in Seoul. The book encompasses a wide range of topics, from bilateral defense cooperation to cultural diplomacy.
 
Noting deep friendship and mutual empathy shared by populations of the two nations, the ambassador said people are “like-minded and so close in their DNA” despite geographic distance.
 
During an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily on the margins of the conference, Gatto said Korea and Italy are standing at a point of “arrival and departure.”
 
The arrival refers to the consolidated history and cooperation made during the last 140 years, while departure means the future that the two countries will shape together as “partners.” Gatto added that the two countries are “complementary to each other.”
 
Gatto also pointed to the space industry as a field where two countries could strengthen efforts, adding that Italy can bring its longstanding experience to Korea. She said her country has always been at the forefront of space technology as the third country in the world to launch a space satellite — named San Marco 1 in 1964.
 
“On the other side, Korea can bring us the capacity to work on high technology, artificial intelligence and innovations based on its intensive engagement in applied sciences,” Gatto said. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]


