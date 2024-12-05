 Trump names Peter Navarro senior trade counselor, cites role in renegotiating Korea-U.S. deal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Trump names Peter Navarro senior trade counselor, cites role in renegotiating Korea-U.S. deal

Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 11:39
Peter Navarro speaking during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 17. [THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/YONHAP]

Peter Navarro speaking during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 17. [THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced Peter Navarro as his senior counselor for trade and manufacturing on Wednesday, noting that Navarro helped him renegotiate the South Korea-U.S. free trade deal.
 
Trump issued a statement on his decision to pick Navarro who served as director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy during Trump's first term, stressing that Navarro's mission will be to "help successfully advance and communicate the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff and Trade Agendas."
 

Related Article

 
"During my First Term, few were more effective or tenacious than Peter in enforcing my two sacred rules, Buy American, Hire American," Trump said.
 
"He helped me renegotiate unfair Trade Deals like NAFTA and the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (Korus), and moved every one of my Tariff and Trade actions FAST," he added, using the acronym for the North American Free Trade Agreement.
 
The president-elect pointed out that the senior counselor position leverages Navarro's broad range of White House experience, while harnessing his policy analytic and media skills.
 
"He did a superb job for the American People in my First Term. Peter will do even better as Senior Counselor to protect American Workers, and truly Make American Manufacturing Great Again," Trump said.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea U.S. Donald Trump Peter Navarro

More in Diplomacy

Trump names Peter Navarro senior trade counselor, cites role in renegotiating Korea-U.S. deal

UN chief welcomes end of Korea’s martial law, says he is watching ‘closely’

U.S. pledges public support for South Korea’s democracy, calling it ‘robust' and 'resilient’

Trade Ministry hosts roundtable with Korean firms in Canada as U.S. tariff concerns grow

Yoon 'badly misjudged' martial law declaration: U.S. senior envoy

Related Stories

'They don't pay': Trump doubles down on false claim Korea does not fund U.S. forces

'They'd be happy to do it': Trump claims 'money machine' South Korea would pay $10 billion a year if he were president

Passion versus numbers

Trump names Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead new Department of Government Efficiency

Trump delegated defense secretary authority to shoot down North Korean ICBM, Woodward book reveals
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)