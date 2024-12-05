UN chief welcomes end of Korea’s martial law, says he is watching ‘closely’

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has welcomed Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's ending of an emergency martial law decree this week, his spokesperson said Wednesday, noting that he is watching the situation "closely."Speaking in a press briefing, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson, described the short-lived martial law imposition as a "few hours with a lot of confusion" while stressing that Guterres is "very much" aware of the situation."I can tell you that the secretary general welcomes the rescinding of the martial law decree and continues to follow the situation closely," Dujarric said.The spokesperson pointed out that what counts is that "the institutions work" in Korea, and that the decree ended.Asked to comment on the issue of freedom of expression that arose after the martial law declaration, Dujarric underscored that the UN stands for freedom of speech."I think everything unfolded extremely quickly in Korea," he said."For us, the important thing is that now things have returned to the situation — let's say 48 hours ago — and the martial law decree was rescinded, and my understanding is that the media is able to operate fully and freely in Korea right now."Yonhap