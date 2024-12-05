 North Korea and Russia enact defense treaty following ratification exchange
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea and Russia enact defense treaty following ratification exchange

Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 11:27
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo after signing the ″Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Russian Federation″ at Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang on June 19. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo after signing the ″Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Russian Federation″ at Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang on June 19. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

 
A new defense treaty signed by the leaders of North Korea and Russia in June came into force this week as the two nations have exchanged the treaty ratification instruments, state media reported Thursday.
 
The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty went into effect Dec. 4, when the two sides signed the protocol on exchanging the ratification instruments, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

Related Article

 
At summit talks in Pyongyang in June, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new defense treaty that calls for providing military assistance "without delay" if either side comes under attack.
 
The two nations have been deepening military cooperation, with North Korea sending thousands of troops to Russia in support of Moscow's war with Ukraine, spawning concerns about an escalation of the protracted conflict.
 
North Korea said the treaty serves as a "legal framework" that will help put bilateral ties on a new strategic level and firmly defend the regional and global security environment in conformity with the common interests of the two nations.
 
The North Korea-Russia ties based on the treaty will be a "powerful security device that promotes the wellbeing of the peoples of the two countries, eases the regional situation and guarantees international strategic stability," the KCNA said.
 
"It will serve as a strong driving force accelerating the establishment of an independent and just multi-polarized world order without domination, subjugation and hegemony," it added.
 
Experts said the new defense treaty is seen as warranting automatic military intervention in the event of an attack on either country. That would amount to the restoration of a Cold War-era alliance for the first time since a mutual defense treaty was scrapped in 1996.
 
In a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov last week, the North's leader Kim expressed his "invariable" support for Russia's war against Ukraine.
 
Observers raised the possibility of Russia asking for North Korea to further provide weapons or send troops and the North requesting rewards in return for its military support.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea North Korea Russia

More in North Korea

North Korea and Russia enact defense treaty following ratification exchange

MDL transmission towers collapse after North cuts wires

South demands release of missionary imprisoned in North for 10 years

U.S. affirms North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine are legitimate targets

North Korea to hold key party meeting as speculation grows on Trump stance

Related Stories

North Korean parliamentary leader meets Russian delegation

North Korea and Russia agree to expand cooperation in economy, science and technology

North Korea and Russia agree to strengthen sports exchanges

North Korea deploys 12,000 soldiers to aid Russia in Ukraine

South Korea criticizes UNSC over North Korea-Russia arms transfers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)