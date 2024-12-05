5 PPP lawmakers propose shortening presidential term after martial law debacle
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 17:29
Five reform-minded lawmakers of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) proposed a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term as a response to President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law.
"We propose the following measures for an orderly resolution,” said PPP Reps. Kim Jae-sub, Kim Sang-wook, Kim So-hee, Kim Yea-ji and Woo Jae-jun in a press conference held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Thursday.
“This is an essential step to prevent political paralysis and national division caused by impeachment."
Despite PPP leader Han Dong-hoon's vow to block an impeachment motion against the president led by the Democratic Party (DP), the five lawmakers were more ambiguous on Thursday's press conference.
"The president must issue a sincere apology to the public regarding the martial law declaration," said the lawmakers, calling for "a swift investigation and punishment for all individuals responsible for this incident."
"The president inflicted an indelible wound on our citizens, who have endured a history of democratic suppression and the trauma of human rights abuses,” they said, “No justification from the president or the ruling party can rationalize this martial law declaration."
"The president has lost both the authority and trust of the public due to this declaration of martial law. We must face this sobering reality."
"We have not yet decided on a specific position," the lawmakers replied when asked about their stance on the impeachment being pursued by the DP.
Immediately after issuing the statement, Rep. Kim Jae-sub was asked by a reporter, "Since constitutional amendments do not apply to the current president, are you suggesting resignation?"
"A legal review will be conducted later," he said. "What we are asserting now is that a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term must be discussed and is necessary."
When asked if Yoon's term should be shortened as well, Kim answered, "That is a part of it."
