 70% support Yoon's impeachment after martial law debacle: Survey
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 14:01
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


A television screen at Seoul Station in central Seoul shows news of President Yoon Suk Yeol declaring emergency martial law on Tuesday night. [YONHAP]

Over 70 percent of respondents expressed support for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his surprise declaration of martial law, which was lifted six hours after being announced Tuesday night.
 
According to a public opinion survey released by pollster Realmeter on Thursday, 73.6 percent of respondents said Yoon should be impeached over the martial law controversy.
 

The poll surveyed 504 eligible voters aged 18 and older nationwide on Wednesday. It has a confidence interval of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.
 
Among the respondents, 24 percent opposed impeachment, while 2.4 percent were undecided.
 
By age group, support for impeachment was highest among those aged 18 to 29, followed by respondents in their 40s.
 
When asked whether Yoon’s declaration of martial law could be considered an act of insurrection, 69.5 percent agreed, while 24.9 percent believed he should not face such charges.
 
Support for the view that the president's actions constituted insurrection was strongest among respondents aged 18 to 29, followed again by those in their 40s.
 
The liberal Democratic Party announced on Thursday that it would push forward a special investigation into Yoon, accusing him of committing insurrection.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags yoon suk yeol martial law korea

