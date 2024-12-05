70% support Yoon's impeachment after martial law debacle: Survey
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 14:01
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Over 70 percent of respondents expressed support for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his surprise declaration of martial law, which was lifted six hours after being announced Tuesday night.
According to a public opinion survey released by pollster Realmeter on Thursday, 73.6 percent of respondents said Yoon should be impeached over the martial law controversy.
The poll surveyed 504 eligible voters aged 18 and older nationwide on Wednesday. It has a confidence interval of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.
Among the respondents, 24 percent opposed impeachment, while 2.4 percent were undecided.
By age group, support for impeachment was highest among those aged 18 to 29, followed by respondents in their 40s.
When asked whether Yoon’s declaration of martial law could be considered an act of insurrection, 69.5 percent agreed, while 24.9 percent believed he should not face such charges.
Support for the view that the president's actions constituted insurrection was strongest among respondents aged 18 to 29, followed again by those in their 40s.
The liberal Democratic Party announced on Thursday that it would push forward a special investigation into Yoon, accusing him of committing insurrection.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)