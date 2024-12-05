DP to proceed with impeachment vote against President Yoon on Saturday
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 12:03
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
The liberal Democratic Party (DP) announced on Thursday that it will pass an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday.
"We will proceed with the impeachment vote against President Yoon around 7 p.m. on Dec. 7,” Jo Seoung-lae, the DP’s chief spokesperson, told the press after an emergency Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul.
“We need to allow the public ample time to assess the impeachment motion,” Jo said, explaining that the date was chosen to provide members of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) “sufficient time to deliberate on the unconstitutional and illegal acts of rebellion or coup d'état."
When asked if this was a strategy to attract defections from the PPP, Jo responded that the DP "hasn't discussed any special strategies" but added, "the other side might employ underhanded tactics to defeat the motion."
"They might collectively refuse to enter the main assembly hall or abstain from voting," Jo said. "Such unprecedented actions would indicate internal discord and invite public criticism."
"During the vote to demand the lifting of martial law, 18 members of the ruling party attended the main assembly hall, and all voted in favor," Jo said. "Just as we halted martial law, we must also stop President Yoon.
"We expect decisive action and courage."
Jo also announced plans to file a report with the National Police Agency that afternoon, accusing eight individuals of insurrection.
The individuals to be charged are: President Yoon; former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun; Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min; Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who served as martial law commander; head of Defense Counterintelligence Command Yeo In-hyeong; head of Capital Defense Command Lee Jin-woo; head of Special Warfare Command Kwak Jong-keun and Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)