 Public turns out for candlelight vigil Yoon after martial law order — in pictures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Public turns out for candlelight vigil Yoon after martial law order — in pictures

Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 12:52
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Protesters from various civic groups and political organizations rally in front of the Dongwha Duty Free Shop in Gwanghwamun, Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. [KIM JONG-HO]

Protesters from various civic groups and political organizations rally in front of the Dongwha Duty Free Shop in Gwanghwamun, Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. [KIM JONG-HO]

 
Candlelight vigil condemning President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law and calling for his resignation were held across the nation on Wednesday.
 
This marks the first time in eight years that simultaneous candlelight vigils have taken place since the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye in 2016.
 

Related Article

Various civic groups, including the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, held such a rally at 6 p.m. in front of the Dongwha Duty Free Shop in Gwanghwamun, Jongno District, central Seoul. The event attracted an estimated 10,000 participants, according to organizers. The participants chanted such phrases as “arrest Yoon” and “Yoon, step down” while holding candles.
 
"I experienced martial law in 1979," Lee Hyun-kyu, a 63-year-old retired teacher from Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang, said, adding, "I attended the rally after a three-and-a-half-hour journey to prevent such events from happening to the next generation."
 
Protesters from various civic groups and political organizations rally in front of the Dongwha Duty Free Shop in Gwanghwamun, Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. [KIM JONG-HO]

Protesters from various civic groups and political organizations rally in front of the Dongwha Duty Free Shop in Gwanghwamun, Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. [KIM JONG-HO]

Protesters from various civic groups and political organizations rally in front of the Dongwha Duty Free Shop in Gwanghwamun, Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. [KIM JONG-HO]

Protesters from various civic groups and political organizations rally in front of the Dongwha Duty Free Shop in Gwanghwamun, Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. [KIM JONG-HO]

 
In front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, where troops attempted to enter under the martial law order the night before, approximately 2,000 citizens gathered, according to police estimates.
 
Protesters from various civic groups and political organizations rally in front of the Dongwha Duty Free Shop in Gwanghwamun, Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. [KIM JONG-HO]

Protesters from various civic groups and political organizations rally in front of the Dongwha Duty Free Shop in Gwanghwamun, Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. [KIM JONG-HO]

Protesters from various civic groups and political organizations rally in front of the Dongwha Duty Free Shop in Gwanghwamun, Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. [KIM JONG-HO]

Protesters from various civic groups and political organizations rally in front of the Dongwha Duty Free Shop in Gwanghwamun, Jongno District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. [KIM JONG-HO]

 
In Gwangju, local civic and social groups held a rally at the May 18 Democracy Square in front of the former South Jeolla provincial office at 7 p.m. Earlier that day, at 9 a.m., an impromptu gathering took place at the same location with around 500 participants.
 
An anti-Yoon protest was also held in Daegu, a city known as the "heart of conservatism." Around 1,000 alumni from universities in the Daegu and North Gyeongsang regions issued an emergency declaration at 5 p.m., calling for the president’s resignation.
 
Protesters rally at Jung District, Daegu, on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

Protesters rally at Jung District, Daegu, on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

Protesters rally at Jung District, Daegu, on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

Protesters rally at Jung District, Daegu, on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

 
Candlelight vigils were also held in various locations, including the Geodu Intersection area in Chuncheon, Gangwon, in front of Jeju City Hall’s civil complaints office on Jeju Island and in Changwon Square in South Gyeongsang.
 
In Busan, daily rallies demanding the president's resignation, are planned in Seomyeon, Busanjin District, through early next week.
 
Protesters rally in front of Jeju City Hall’s civil complaints office on Jeju Island on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

Protesters rally in front of Jeju City Hall’s civil complaints office on Jeju Island on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

Protesters rally at the May 18 Democracy Square in front of the former South Jeolla provincial office in Gwangju on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

Protesters rally at the May 18 Democracy Square in front of the former South Jeolla provincial office in Gwangju on Wednesday. [YONHAP]


BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Martial Law Protest Candlelight

More in Politics

Public turns out for candlelight vigil Yoon after martial law order — in pictures

DP to proceed with impeachment vote against President Yoon on Saturday

Rival parties clash over Yoon impeachment as DP calls martial law a 'royalist coup attempt'

Yoon accepts Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun's resignation, names successor

Calls for impeachment across the political aisle intensify after Yoon's martial law declaration

Related Stories

How a thousand-strong protest materialized minutes after Yoon's late-night surprise

Entertainment industry reeling from shockwave left by martial law decree

Major Korean apps down after president declares martial law

Economic chiefs hold emergency meeting after martial law declaration tanks the won

Transcript: President Yoon Suk Yeol’s speech to declare emergency martial law

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)