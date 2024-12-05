Rival parties clash over Yoon impeachment as DP calls martial law a 'royalist coup attempt'
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 11:08
- SEO JI-EUN
Rival parties in Korea are at odds over President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of emergency martial law, with both sides condemning the decision but taking divergent positions on impeachment.
The president's People Power Party (PPP) leader, Han Dong-hoon, vowed on Thursday to block the impeachment motion against Yoon, citing concerns over public harm and political instability.
“As party leader, I will strive to ensure that this impeachment does not pass to prevent harm to the public and supporters from unprepared chaos,” Han said during a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly.
Han, who addressed Yoon's impeachment plan publicly for the first time, said that his stance was not an attempt to justify the president’s actions.
“From the very beginning, I stood with the public’s anger and patriotism over this situation, and I will continue to do so,” he said, adding that those responsible, including Yoon, must face "strict accountability" for unsettling the public.
PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho reinforced Han’s position, pledging to unite the party’s 108 lawmakers to ensure the motion’s defeat.
“This marks the 23rd impeachment motion under the Yoon administration, and it is disheartening,” Choo said, who added that “the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye left South Korea deeply divided” and that “another impeachment of the president would repeat a historical tragedy.”
Choo also apologized for the public confusion caused by the declaration of martial law, saying, “As the president's party floor leader, I deeply regret that this situation has caused shock and concern among the public.”
Six opposition parties, led by the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), submitted the impeachment motion early Thursday morning, accusing Yoon and Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun of violating constitutional requirements for declaring martial law, labeling the act as an attempt to incite rebellion. Yoon accepted Kim's resignation later that day and nominated Choi Byung-hyuk, Korea’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, as his replacement.
On the same day, DP leader Lee Jae-myung condemned the martial law as a “royalist coup attempt” aimed at consolidating absolute power.
“Yoon sought to turn himself into an absolute monarch by taking control of all constitutional and state institutions,” Lee said during a Supreme Council meeting.
Lee said that impeachment was essential to prevent future abuse of power.
“We must ensure that the royalist coup that has risen from the grave is sent back to its tomb and sealed from resurrection,” he said.
Lee also criticized the PPP leader for failing to respond to his requests for dialogue, urging him to "take historical responsibility."
“Even if the PPP chooses to align itself with a criminal group, it is the leader’s duty to correct this course,” Lee said, adding, “He should become an accomplice to treason.”
Han expressed concerns over the president’s stance on declaring martial law, which was eventually lifted six hours later early Wednesday morning.
"The president’s perception of the situation differs significantly from mine and from the public’s, making it difficult to empathize," Han said, explaining that Yoon defended the martial law decision in a meeting with Han, blaming the DP’s “reckless provocations.”
The impeachment motion, which was officially reported to the National Assembly early Thursday, must be voted on within 72 hours under constitutional guidelines.
