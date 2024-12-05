Yoon accepts Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun's resignation, names successor
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 08:49 Updated: 05 Dec. 2024, 09:55
- SEO JI-EUN
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, following public outcry over his proposal to declare martial law.
Choi Byung-hyuk, Korea's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, was nominated as Kim's replacement.
“Choi is not only well-versed in overall security matters but also ... a principled leader who completes his duties with dedication while adhering to regulations,” Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk said during a press briefing on Thursday.
Chung added that Choi’s wealth of experience and deep insight into defense issues make him the right candidate to lead the military.
“We believe he is the ideal person to ensure the armed forces fulfill their mission, maintain a solid readiness posture and strengthen the ironclad South Korea-U.S. alliance,” he said.
Kim tendered his resignation on Wednesday evening, apologizing for the confusion caused by the declaration of martial law.
"I bear the weight of responsibility as defense minister and deeply apologize for causing confusion and concern over the martial law," Kim said in a statement.
Yoon declared emergency martial law a bit before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, which was lifted only six hours later, three and a half hours after the National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to lift it. This was the first time since 1979 — following the assassination of President Park Chung Hee — and the 17th time in Korea’s whole history that a state of martial law was declared.
