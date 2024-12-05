ADOR requests court to clarify the validity of NewJeans members' contracts
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 13:51 Updated: 05 Dec. 2024, 14:41
ADOR filed a legal motion to the court requesting clarification over whether its exclusive contracts with NewJeans members still stand, the K-pop agency said Thursday.
"We did not want to solve our problem with our artists through the court, but we resorted to this decision because we had to emphasize that an exclusive contract between an artist and an agency does not end just because one side argues that it has," ADOR said in a press release.
"More than that, we endeavor to protect the fundamentals of K-pop and the essence of the Korean pop culture industry that has been built upon a healthy relationship of trust between artists and agencies."
The agency indirectly warned other companies about getting involved in the dispute between ADOR and the five NewJeans members.
"It is with a heavy heart that we share this news, but this is meant to stop anyone else in the industry, in and outside of Korea, from suffering any unexpected damage or confusion because they mistake the artists' exclusive contracts as having ended — which go against the current, ongoing contract," the agency said.
ADOR will continue to engage in talks with NewJeans members, separately from the court's decision, the company said.
